2 killed in Tulare County crash, part of WB Highway 198 closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.Officials received reports of a pedestrian on westbound Highway 198, just east of Highway 99 shortly after 4 a.m.When officers arrived, a female pedestrian said she had been involved in a traffic collision.Investigators discovered an overturned vehicle nearby, with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.CHP officers have the left lane of westbound Highway 198 near the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp closed while they continue to investigate.