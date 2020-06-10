2 killed in Tulare County crash, part of WB Highway 198 closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.
Officials received reports of a pedestrian on westbound Highway 198, just east of Highway 99 shortly after 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, a female pedestrian said she had been involved in a traffic collision.
Investigators discovered an overturned vehicle nearby, with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
CHP officers have the left lane of westbound Highway 198 near the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp closed while they continue to investigate.
