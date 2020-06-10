fatal crash

2 killed in Tulare County crash, part of WB Highway 198 closed for investigation

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.

Officials received reports of a pedestrian on westbound Highway 198, just east of Highway 99 shortly after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, a female pedestrian said she had been involved in a traffic collision.

Investigators discovered an overturned vehicle nearby, with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

CHP officers have the left lane of westbound Highway 198 near the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp closed while they continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliachpfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
1 killed in fiery crash near Lemoore, CHP says
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Central California coronavirus cases
Fisherman drowns in Kings River while trying to save child
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
2 bicyclists hospitalized after crash with car in Fresno County
Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno
Show More
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
More TOP STORIES News