2 lanes of Hwy 99 in Fresno closed after man fatally hit by semi-truck, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two lanes of Highway 99 are closed in southeast Fresno after a man was fatally hit by a semi-truck overnight Thursday.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just north of Jensen Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say a semi-truck was getting on the highway at North Avenue when he saw the man in the roadway. The truck driver tried to avoid the pedestrian but ended up hitting him.

Officials say the driver pulled to the side of the freeway. At least one other vehicle pulled over as well, but it's unclear if it was involved in the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

CHP officers are working to determine why he was in the road.

Caltrans has closed the right two lanes of the highway as officers continue their investigation. Drivers should expect delays or take alternate routes during their morning commute.

There's no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
