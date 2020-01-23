2 masked suspects tape mouths of employees of Pier 1 at River Park, rob them at gunpoint

Fresno Police are looking for two suspects who robbed employees of furniture store Pier 1 at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

The armed robbery took place at the store in the River Park Shopping Center in northeast Fresno at about 8:50 a.m.

Police say two suspects wearing gloves and bandanas covering their faces entered the store through a back door.

At least 5 employees were inside the store at the time.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun that was in their waistband and demanded money.

The suspect covered all the employees' mouths with tape, made one employee open the register and escaped with cash.

The suspects were last seen heading west from the store.

Fresno Police are asking anyone who has information or saw anything to call Crime Stoppers.
