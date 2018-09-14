FRESNO COUNTY

2 men arrested for attempting to steal riding lawn mower in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriffs Property Crimes Unit and the Ag Task Force have arrested two men who attempted to steal a brand new riding lawn mower.

According to authorities, on Wednesday deputies were called to a home located near the intersection of S. Cedar and E. Lincoln Avenues in Fresno. When deputies arrived they found a door kicked in and then spotted the two suspects, identified as 38-year-old Bernard Gollette of Fresno and 33-year-old Augustin Carrillo of Modesto, attempting to steal the lawn mower.

Deputies took Gollette and Carrillo into custody.

Gollette has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary and drug possession and his bail has been set at $66,000. Carrillo faces burglary charges and his bail is set at $63,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarybreak-intheftfresno countyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
Best friend recounts days leading up to murder of former Kingsburg principal
More fresno county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News