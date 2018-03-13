2 men arrested in connection with 3 separate Visalia homicides

Two men are now in custody in Visalia after a seven-year investigation into three separate homicides.Visalia Police said 29-year-old Noel Herrera is suspected of killing three people from 2010 to 2017. The victims are 26-year-old Diego La Percio, 25-year-old Larry Knight the 3rd, and 21-year-old Eduardo Sabias. Officers say all three victims were shot and killed by Herrera.A second suspect, 33-year-old Fabio Del-Real, was also arrested in connection with the death of Knight.Officers say Del-Real was driving the vehicle, Herrera was inside when he shot and killed Knight. The District Attorney has filed a felony complaint charging Herrera with first-degree murder in all three homicides.Both Herrera and Del-Real will be arraigned this afternoon.