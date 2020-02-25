2 men identified as people of interest in connection to Lindsay murder

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified two people of interest in connection to a murder in Lindsay earlier this month.A man was found shot to death inside a home on Avenue 256 on February 4.Detectives are now searching for 29-year-old Javier Ibarra of Visalia, and 19-year-old Roman Salcedo of Visalia.If you know their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.