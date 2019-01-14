2 of 3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of N.C. state trooper

Trooper shot in Wilson County.

By and Elaina Athans
ELM CITY, N.C. --
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot in Wilson County on Monday evening and after an intense search, two of three suspects have been taken into custody.

A search remains for a third suspect.



Sgt. Michael Baker confirmed to ABC11 that Trooper D.C. Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.



The identities of the suspects were not immediately made available.



Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City. Baker told ABC11 that there was an active search for "multiple suspects."



Wilson County Sheriff Calvin L. Woodard Jr said in a statement that authorities are looking for John David Jones, 36.

John David Jones


Jones has been charged in the shooting, which happened on Sharon Acres Road in Elm City, Woodard said.

Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.



The sheriff said Jones was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown work boots, and a green-and-dark-blue coat. He is about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds.



"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day", said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. "I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell's family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers."


Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.



Residents in the area are encouraged to contact 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118.
