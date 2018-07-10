TULARE COUNTY

2 people arrested accused of robbing Rite Aid in Visalia

Two people are facing charges, accused of robbing a Rite Aid in Visalia. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are facing charges, accused of robbing a Rite Aid in Visalia.

Police said 25-year-old Daniel Martinez and 18-year-old Brisa Vizairo stole items from the business on Walnut and Akers Monday afternoon. When employees tried to stop them from running away, Martinez pulled out a knife.

Officers were able to track down both suspects and employees identified them as the ones responsible for the crime.

Both were booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility for robbery and conspiracy.
