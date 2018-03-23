MERCED COUNTY

2 people arrested after they rob a pharmacy in Merced and lead police on chase

Two people are in police custody after robbing a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Merced. It happened on Main Street near T Street Thursday night. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are in police custody after robbing a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Merced. It happened on Main Street near T Street Thursday night.

Police received reports that two suspects had taken prescription drugs during the robbery and fled the scene in a silver car. Officers spotted the suspects on northbound Highway 99. They led police on a pursuit before crashing their car into a light pole in Ripon.

No one was hurt.

Both suspects, who are from Sacramento, were arrested. Officers found a large amount of prescription drugs in the car.
