2 people burned in Central Fresno fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have suffered burn injuries from a fire in Central Fresno Sunday evening.It happened just after 8 p.m.Fire crews battled the blaze for 10 minutes as it engulfed several cars and RVs in the area of north Effie Street and Hedges Avenue, near Hammond Avenue.Firefighters say two dogs were found dead and two civilians were burned on their hands and neck while trying to retrieve animals from the fire.It is unclear if the victims lived in the area. Firefighters believe people may have occupied the RVs.The cause of the fire is under investigation.