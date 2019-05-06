fire

2 people burned in Central Fresno fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have suffered burn injuries from a fire in Central Fresno Sunday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Fire crews battled the blaze for 10 minutes as it engulfed several cars and RVs in the area of north Effie Street and Hedges Avenue, near Hammond Avenue.



Firefighters say two dogs were found dead and two civilians were burned on their hands and neck while trying to retrieve animals from the fire.

It is unclear if the victims lived in the area. Firefighters believe people may have occupied the RVs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to Action News at 11 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresno tower districtfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News