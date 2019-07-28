house fire

2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two dogs died, and two people were hospitalized after a two-alarm house fire in central Fresno.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:20 a.m. at a home on Kenmore Drive and East Weldon Avenue.



Five other people were able to escape the flames.

Fire officials say the an electrical issue caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
Fire damages home, man and his dog displaced
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Family displaced after house fire in Mendota
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News