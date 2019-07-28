2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:20 a.m. at a home on Kenmore Drive and East Weldon Avenue.
@FresnoFire crews are still on scene for a house fire on Kenmore and Weldon. Officials say 5 people were inside but got out safely. One did go to hospital for minor injuries. Firefighters say two dogs died. CERT is on scene to treat firefighters in this heat. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/CL5pCLQ5YH— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 28, 2019
Five other people were able to escape the flames.
Fire officials say the an electrical issue caused the fire.
