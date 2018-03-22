2 people hospitalized after crash involving suspected drunk driver in Madera County

Two people are recovering after getting hurt in a suspected drunk driving crash in the O'Neals area.The Highway Patrol said a white Ford F-350 was driving north on Highway 41 Wednesday afternoon when the driver made a left turn at Road 200 where there isn't a left turn lane. The truck collided with two cars coming the opposite direction.The driver of one car was airlifted to a local hospital. His female passenger was taken by ambulance. Both suffered major injuries.No one in the third car was hurt.Police arrested the driver of the truck for being under the influence.