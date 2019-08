FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people suffered head injuries in an ATV crash at Oceano Dunes Friday night.State parks officials say the vehicle fell ten feet off a dune and slammed to the ground with an adult and two juveniles on board.Paramedics took both of the kids to a hospital for treatment.Neighbors have recently questioned safety problems at the Dunes, and six people have died in crashes there this year.