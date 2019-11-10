crime

2 people shot and wounded by arrows at homeless camp

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Police are searching for an archer who shot arrows at a homeless encampment in Richmond, northern California, striking two men, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg.

The East Bay Regional Park District police said Saturday the victims were hit by arrows around midnight by someone they knew.

Sgt. Gretchen Rose said the victims were staying at the encampment along the San Francisco Bay Trail but their attacker did not live there.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one underwent surgery. They were listed in stable condition.

Rose said the victims were familiar with the suspect, but don't know his name.
