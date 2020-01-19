u.s. & world

2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU -- Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday in the normally peaceful Honolulu, Hawaii's governor said in a statement.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

"Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning," Governor David Ige said.



The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

"It sounded like a lot of shots, or a lot of popping, loud noises going on," said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. "So hope everybody is all right. Some people got hurt today."

Some residents said they smelled smoke before hearing gunshots.

"A little bit before 10, we started smelling some smoke, we were in our condominium which is just across the street here, and we didn't think much about it, so we walked downstairs and went outside to go on down to Waikiki and obviously we started noticed all the emergency vehicles responding and then we started hearing sporadic gunshots," said resident Robert Brassfield, who also lives part time in California. "That went on for several minutes."

Officials across the state began releasing statements mourning the lost lives.

"We grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," said Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Marcos Pine.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to several neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said. A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.



The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiipolice shootingfireofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
SAG Awards 2020: Oscar heavyweights vie for top honors
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Titans 35-24
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
3 people displaced after house fire in Fresno County
CHP arrest suspected runaway DUI driver in northwest Fresno Sunday morning
Family and friends fighting for justice after death of 16-year-old
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Titans 35-24
Tulare man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting his child's mother
Show More
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Heading to the mountains? Here's what you should keep in mind
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
Valley non-profit for kids with disabilities hit by vandals for 5 straight days
Texas stepfather shoots stepson in possible act of self-defense, police say
More TOP STORIES News