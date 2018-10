Two RVs were destroyed and a third was damaged after they caught fire at the Empire Polo Club near the Stagecoach Festival in Indio.Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of an RV fire near Monroa Street and Avenue 51 around 2:11 p.m.When crews arrived they found two RVs fully engulfed in flames. As they were working to put those fires out, a third RV was damaged by the blaze.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.