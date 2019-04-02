Disasters & Accidents

2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal in Northern California

Authorities in Northern California say two teenage boys died after they were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal at an orchard. (California Highway Patrol)

DIXON, Calif. -- Authorities in California say two teenage boys were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal at an orchard.

KTXL-TV reports the Solano County sheriff's office says that when they walked into a canal Monday in Dixon to save the dog, one of the boys touched a nearby electrified gate.

The California Highway Patrol says first responders found the teens in a nearby field. It is unclear who pulled them from the water.

The boys were taken to a hospital where they died. Their names have not been released.

Dixon High School Principal Stephanie Marquez says they were students of the school and that counseling services will be available for their classmates Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the dog survived.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentselectrocutiondogcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
More TOP STORIES News