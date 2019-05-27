2 teens go missing at 2 beaches in Texas

Beach patrol is warning everyone about the extremely dangerous conditions on several beaches after two teens went missing from two different area beaches in Texas over the weekend. And a body fitting the description of missing swimmer in Galveston, Texas, was recovered Sunday.

The Coast Guard is searching for a 17-year-old who went missing from Surfside Beach and a 16-year-old from Matagorda Beach. Both were reportedly swimming with friends and didn't return.

The conditions are so bad along the Gulf right now that lifeguards are telling people to stay near the shore, and Red Flag warnings are in effect across several beaches.

The first 17-year-old was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday when he failed to return to the shore with his friends after going for a swim. The Coast Guard deployed helicopters and boats but could not find him.

A very similar situation unfolded about 50 miles down the coast near Matagorda.

A 16-year-old was reported missing after failing to return to shore swimming with his friends.
Galveston Beach Patrol is seeing strong rip currents and rough surf, so lifeguards are telling adults who know how to swim to go no further in the water than waist deep. For kids and inexperienced swimmers, the recommendation is to stay near the shoreline in ankle deep water.

If you are coming to the beach, go to areas that have manned lifeguard stations.

