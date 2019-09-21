UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died from their injuries sustained in a rollover crash in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.The Fresno County sheriff's office identified them Saturday as 20-year-old Ismael Cortez-Cruz and 21-year-old Danuel Ruiz, both of Fresno.The crash occurred on State Route 168 between Shepherd and Academy Avenues just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.Officers received several calls of a reckless driver traveling eastbound on the highway.CHP Officer Mike Salas says the two men in the vehicle were traveling at a high rate of speed when the car veered off the road. Salas says the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip several times."It doesn't appear that the passengers were seat belted at the time of the collision," Salas said.The men were ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. The victims, two men in their twenties, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.Officers believe the cause of the crash was due to speed. They don't believe the driver was impaired, but they still haven't identified whether it was Ruiz or Cortez-Cruz behind the wheel.