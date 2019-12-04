2-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl in critical condition after Visalia police chase ends in crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two young children remained hospitalized on Tuesday night after a suspected shooter crashed into the car their mother was driving, following a short chase with Visalia Police.The collision happened Monday afternoon at the corner of Giddings and Tulare.A third child - an 11-year-old girl - was also hit while waiting at the crosswalk but she was treated and released with minor injuries.Yvonne Quintana remains in custody after Visalia Police say she crashed into a Ford Explorer after running a red light during a short pursuit with officers.Quintana now faces a list of charges that include felony hit and run.The three passengers in the black SUV who were rushed to the hospital included a 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, who remain in critical condition.The father of the children did not want to go on camera but did tell Action News his daughter experienced a laceration to her upper body and his son suffered a fractured skull.Both kids are being treated at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.According to investigators, the 31-year old suspect fled the crash scene before she was caught by a K-9 unit about a block away and arrested.Police had responded to a call of shots fired in the area just north of where the collision happened.When officers arrived they say Quintana sped off in her silver Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Giddings street.She now faces charges of felony hit-and-run, felony evading, felony possession of ammunition and resisting arrest and great bodily injury to a child.Quintana is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Tulare County.