FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a burglar who smashed the windows of 20 vehicles at a hotel parking lot in Coalinga.
Fresno County sheriff's officials say it happened overnight Saturday at the Best Western off of Interstate 5 and Dorris Avenue.
Deputies say a few items were stolen from the vehicles. Pictures sent in by an ABC30 insider show damage to several car windows.
Officials say they do not have a suspect description at this time, and an investigation is underway.
20 vehicle windows smashed by burglar at Coalinga hotel, deputies say
BURGLARY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News