20 vehicle windows smashed by burglar at Coalinga hotel, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a burglar who smashed the windows of 20 vehicles at a hotel parking lot in Coalinga.Fresno County sheriff's officials say it happened overnight Saturday at the Best Western off of Interstate 5 and Dorris Avenue.Deputies say a few items were stolen from the vehicles. Pictures sent in by an ABC30 insider show damage to several car windows.Officials say they do not have a suspect description at this time, and an investigation is underway.