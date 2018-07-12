The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced with HBO's "Game of Thrones" leading the way with 22 nods.
"Game of Thrones" is followed by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's "Westworld" with 21 nominations each and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" with 20.
Issa Rae became a first-time nominee for her role in "Insecure," while Rachel Brosnahan (Lead Actress in a Comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Bill Hader (Lead Actor in a Comedy for "Barry") are first-time nominees for their categories. Singer John Legend has the potential to complete the EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) with his nomination for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live."
Here's the list of nominees for the main Emmy categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
"The Americans"
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"b
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
Outstanding Comedy
"Atlanta"
"Barry"
"Black-ish"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Glow"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Ed Harris, "Westworld"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"
Best Reality Program
"Project Runway"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"The Amazing Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
"American Ninja Warrior"
Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Darren Criss, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"
Benedict Cumberbatch - "Patrick Melrose"
Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"
John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar"
Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror"
Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited Series
Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"
Laura Dern, "The Tale"
Michelle Dockery, "Godless"
Edie Falco, "The Menendez Murders"
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
To see the full list of nominees, visit the Television Academy's website.
2018 Emmy nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the way with over 20 noms
Top Stories
More News