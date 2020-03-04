Politics

Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- A pair of protesters rushed onto the stage as former Vice President Joe Biden was delivering remarks in Los Angeles and celebrating his string of Super Tuesday victories.

With his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, standing alongside him, the former VP was in the middle of his speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center when an unidentified woman stormed the platform.

What the woman was shouting was unclear as a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her away.

A moment later, another woman climbed up to the stage waving two handheld signs - a Biden 2020 campaign sign and another with an image of a cow and the words "LET DAIRY DIE."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotestjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News