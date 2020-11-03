2020 election results: US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats

Control of Senate at stake as Trump's allies face Democrats

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=7578661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=7606928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton on how to cope with Election Day anxiety.

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=7605877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Update from 7 a.m. ET on the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON -- Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers, and Democrats are pushing to seal control of the House for two more years in Tuesday's elections.Control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in Tuesday's election, as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting the president's allies across a vast political map.Both parties see paths to victory, and the outcome might not be known on election night.From New England to the Deep South, the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican senators are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats. Washington's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the economic fallout and the nation's uneasy mood are all on the ballot. Stunning amounts of cash have been flowing to Democrats from millions of Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks; Republicans are tapping deep-pocketed donors to shore up GOP senators.President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden swooped in on key states important to the Senate as they propelled their own campaigns in a final stretch.Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie."Let's run through the tape," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, making a final campaign swing Monday in Kentucky as he faces Democratic former fighter pilot Amy McGrath.McConnell said he hoped to remain the Republican majority leader alongside Trump. But he acknowledged the tough Senate races could flip control to the Democrats. "Obviously, that depends on what happens," he said.The campaigns are competing across an expansive Senate map as Democrats put Republicans on defense deep into Trump country.What started as a lopsided election cycle with Republicans defending 23 Senate seats, compared with 12 for Democrats, quickly became a starker referendum on the president and his party.Some of the nation's most well-known senators are in the fights of their political lives.In South Carolina, Democrat Jaime Harrison is trying to topple GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the president's top allies.The two crisscrossed the state in a rush of final campaigning, Graham acknowledging the tight contest after Harrison raised a whopping $100 million by October, an unheard-of sum for the state. The senator, making TV appeals for cash, said he, too, hit the $100 million mark over the weekend.Stuck in Washington to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a week before Election Day, senators quickly fanned out - some alongside the president - for last-ditch tours, often socially distanced in the pandemic, to shore up votes.GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina joined Trump's rally in Fayetteville on Monday as he struggled to fend off Democrat Cal Cunningham despite the married challenger's sexting scandal with a public relations strategist.In one of the most-watched races in the nation, Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins made a final campaign stop in Aroostook County near her hometown, visiting workers in a sawmill. Democratic challenger Sara Gideon met voters at the Whistle Stop cafe for breakfast Monday.The Maine race is one of several that could push past Election Day if no candidate breaks the 50% threshold. Collins has typically rallied support as a centrist with an independent streak, but the tight contest shows the difficulty GOP senators have appealing to Trump's most ardent backers while also retaining support from more moderate voters.Democrats have more than one route to secure the three or four seats needed to capture the majority, and GOP strategists privately conceded the incumbents will almost certainly suffer defeats in some key races.Younger voters and more minorities are pushing some states toward Democrats. In Colorado, the parties have essentially stopped spending money for or against GOP Sen. Cory Gardner because it seems he is heading toward defeat by Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor.Arizona could see two Democratic senators for the first time since last century if former astronaut Mark Kelly maintains his advantage over GOP Sen. Martha McSally for the seat once held by the late Republican John McCain.Even the open seat in Kansas, which hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932, is being contested."The better President Trump does in a state, the easier it is to win any race," said Corry Bliss, a GOP strategist.The biggest risks to Democrats come in Alabama and Michigan.Republicans are expecting to reclaim the seat in Alabama, where Democratic Sen. Doug Jones pulled off a rare 2017 special election win in the Trump stronghold but now wages an uphill campaign against Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach.In the presidential battleground of Michigan, Republicans have made an aggressive push for John James, a Black Republican businessman, as he rakes in cash to take on Democratic Sen. Gary Peters."We think the numbers are moving," said Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law.Still, voter turnout during the COVID-19 crisis remains key, and volatile, as more Americans than ever - nearing 100 million - cast early ballots.Both Biden and Trump touched down in Georgia, where the state is seeing a boost of new voters. Georgia's two Senate seats are at stake and could very well push to a Jan. 5 runoff if no candidate reaches beyond the 50% threshold.GOP Sen. David Perdue, the former business executive Trump calls his favorite senator, is working to fend off Democrat Jon Ossoff, another candidate who has benefited from the "green wave" of donations.Separately, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Republican Rep. Doug Collins, as well as Democrat Raphael Warnock, in a special election for the seat she was appointed to fill with the retirement of GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson.It's expected to be a long count in races across the country.The political landscape is quickly changing from six years ago, when most of these senators last faced voters. It's a reminder of how sharply the political climate has shifted in the Trump era.In Montana, Republican Sen. Steve Daines is trying to brush back Democrat Steve Bullock, the governor, in a state where Trump was popular. Democrats created an opening by working hard to recruit a well-known candidate in Bullock, who also ran in the party's primary for president.Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is fighting for a second term against Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Texas Sen. John Cornyn faces an upstart Democrat, MJ Hegar, in the once solidly Republican state.And in Alaska, newcomer Al Gross, a doctor, has broken state fundraising records in part with viral campaign ads as he challenges GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan.Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.Both parties' operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defense and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber."The president's numbers have fallen off a bit in districts he won by double-digits, he's not performing at that level in some places, and that's creating a bit of a down-ballot drag," said GOP strategist Liesl Hickey.Should Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump and Democrats win the Senate majority, the party would fully control the White House and Congress for only the second time since 1995. They last held the presidency, Senate and House in 2009 and 2010, the first two years of Barack Obama's presidency.A larger Democratic majority would make it easier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pass party priorities that include expanding health care coverage and creating jobs with new infrastructure projects. After a two-year run as one of her party's most effective counterpoints to Trump, the 80-year-old Pelosi is all but certain to serve two more years running the House.A handful of outspoken progressives from safe Democratic districts in New York and elsewhere are assured of winning their elections, making showdowns likely about how aggressively to pursue a liberal agenda. Even so, moderates seem certain to outnumber the progressives.For Republicans, a failure to move significantly toward retaking the House - let alone losing seats - would trigger a reckoning about why they remain trapped in the chamber's minority. A major question would be how to regain suburban voters who have fled the GOP in droves, largely in reaction to Trump's embrace of racially insensitive appeals, frequent reliance on falsehoods and policies on immigration and social justice that many moderates view as harsh.As in 2018 when they grabbed House control, Democratic ads emphasized pledges to make health care more accessible, preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions and shield voters from Republicans out to terminate those requirements. Many Republicans say they want to dismantle Obama's health care law while retaining its coverage for pre-existing conditions, but they've not presented a detailed proposal for doing that.The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 230,000 Americans and is worsening in nearly every state, has only amplified Democrats' focus on health care. Trump's repeated false statements downplaying the virus' severity have also given Democrats political fodder."This has pushed the fight to the health care battlefield, and that's a great place for us," said Democratic consultant Ian Russell.Another GOP disadvantage was that far more of their incumbents are already leaving Congress. Republicans were defending 35 open seats of lawmakers who didn't seek reelection, resigned or lost party primaries. There were just 13 Democratic-held vacant seats caused by departures, including one death - Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights hero.This year's House elections were projected to cost a record $7.3 billion in spending by candidates' campaigns and outside groups, according to an estimate by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. By mid-October, candidates' campaigns alone had reported raising $1.7 billion, another record.Unfortunately for the GOP, the money wasn't evenly distributed."It continues to be a challenging environment for the House," said Republican strategist Corry Bliss, citing "a green tsunami" of Democratic campaign cash.All 29 House Democrats in districts that Trump carried in 2016 outraised their GOP challengers, according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Election Commission reports covering campaign finance through mid-October. In 19 of those races, the Democrats' edge was 2-1 or more.The imbalance was nearly as stark among the 42 Democrats who party leaders dubbed "Frontliners" because they seemed vulnerable, qualifying them for extra campaign help. Of that group, 40 amassed more money than their Republican opponent, including 26 who stockpiled at least double their amount.In contrast, of the 53 Democratic seats that Republican leaders named as takeover targets, Democrats raised more money in 49 races.Democrats even had an advantage, though less so, among the 37 GOP-held seats they picked as offensive targets. Though most of these seats are held by Republican incumbents, Democratic challengers outraised their GOP rivals in 21 races."We are playing deep into Trump country," Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats' campaign organ, told reporters recently.Looking to offset the imbalance, outside GOP groups like the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund poured millions into tight races in New York, Texas, Georgia, California, Florida and elsewhere.But Democratic counterparts like Bustos' group and the House Majority PAC responded in kind, often leaving such spending closely matched.Should Democrats retain the House majority, it would mark only the second time in a quarter century that they've controlled the chamber for two consecutive two-year Congresses. The first period ran from 2007 through 2010, Pelosi's initial run as speaker.