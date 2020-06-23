presidential debate

2nd presidential debate moved to Miami after original host pulls out due to coronavirus concerns

By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- The nonpartisan commission that sponsors the formal election year presidential debates announced Tuesday that an October debate that had been set for Michigan will now take place in Florida.

The change comes after the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, determined it was no longer "feasible" to host the Oct. 15 debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

The debate will instead be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

In a letter shared with the Commission on Presidential Debates, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel suggested the decision was influenced by the work needed to prepare the campus for the fall semester during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump's intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.



"Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors - and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts - we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned," Schlissel wrote.

Two other presidential debates and one vice presidential debate will proceed as originally planned.

The presidential debates are scheduled for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Tennessee.

The vice presidential debate is set for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridapresidential debatejoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
Central California coronavirus cases
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Show More
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
LIVE: Funeral for Rayshard Brooks held at MLK's historic church
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
More TOP STORIES News