California's Free Fishing Day takes place this Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first of two 2021 Free Fishing Days in California is happening Saturday, ahead of the Fourth of July.No fishing license will be required Saturday, July 3.The department offers two Free Fishing Days each year, typically around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends.The second Free Fishing Day will take place Saturday, September 4.All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures, remain in effect on Free Fishing Days.Keep in mind, to fish the rest of the year, a license is required. You can buy one online through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's website.