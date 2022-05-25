A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings following Uvalde elementary attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11890818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 students and one teacher in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles was killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Family photo

Brandon Elrod told ABC News that he was searching for his 10-year-old daughter after the Uvalde school shooting and feared that "she may not be alive."

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.

There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 18 children, one teacher and injuring others, authorities said. The shooter died.A 17-year-old opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The suspect has been charged with murder.An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man's companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.