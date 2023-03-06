2023 Oscar-nominated movies: Check out all nominations before Sunday's ceremony

Nominees for best picture include 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

LOS ANGELES -- The 95th Oscars are almost here, and now's the chance to catch up on all the nominated films creating buzz around this year's ceremony.

Leading the pack is "Everything Everywhere All at Once," an action-packed, zany and unquestionably touching sci-fi saga with 11 nominations, including best picture, best director, best actress and best supporting actor.

Following close behind are the Irish friends-falling-out dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the World War II drama "All Quiet on the Western Front," with nine nods each. Blockbusters "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" are also among the best picture nominees.

WATCH: On The Red Carpet Oscars nominees special

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

Whether your filling out your Oscar winners bracket or picking tonight's flick, below you'll fine nominations in all categories for the 2023 Oscars:

Full list of nominees

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in "Avatar: The Way of Water." 20th Century Studios via AP

Directing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg

"Tár" Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Ö stlund

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from "The Fabelmans." Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in "Tár"

Ana de Armas in "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tár." Focus Features via AP

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." A24 via AP

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau in "The Whale"

Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Animated Feature Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

"The Sea Beast" Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

"Turning Red" Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji

"Elvis" Mandy Walker

"Empire of Light" Roger Deakins

"Tár" Florian Hoffmeister

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson

"Living," Kazuo Ishiguro

"Top Gun: Maverick," Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

"Women Talking," Sarah Polley

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

"Tár," Todd Field

"Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Ö stlund

International Feature Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"EO" (Poland)

"The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Animated Short Film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of D**ks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Live Action Short Film

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Music (Original Song)

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Music (Original Score)

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Film Editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

"Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers

"Tár" Monika Willi

"Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from "Elvis." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Costume Design

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Production Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

"Babylon" Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

"Elvis" Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

"The Fabelmans" Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Visual Effects