BURGLARY

21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

So far, they have stolen at least $45,000. Police have arrested two juveniles connected to the burglaries and are currently looking for two more suspects.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police arrested two members of a major pizza burglary crime ring but they're still searching for two other suspects.

Officers say the thieves hit 21 businesses in the Valley in the course of 17 days.

In each case, the thieves would break in the early morning hours.

They were after safes.

So far, they have stolen at least $45,000.

From Northeast to Southwest Fresno, from Madera to Chowchilla, police and store owners have had sleepless nights.

"During one of our stakeouts, there was actually a sign that said safe bolted down. The business owner was inside the business, spending the night," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Officers say in each of the 21 burglaries, the thieves either successfully stole a safe or there was an attempt.

The spree continued until October 17th, around the time officers made a random traffic stop and matched the driver to the thief seen in one of these surveillance videos.

"Based on the clothing description, they were able to follow up and identify two locations where they believe suspects may be," said Chief Dyer.

Police have arrested two juveniles for the burglaries, but believe several more people were involved.

Chief Dyer says although the crime series appears to have stopped, for now, businesses need to better secure their money.

"We want business owners to minimize the amount the cash they have overnight, because obviously in one of these businesses, there was $25,000, they were able to remove," said Chief Dyer.

The Chief says bolting down your safe is equally important.

In cases, where it was secured, the suspects weren't able to steal anything.

So far, no money has been recovered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarybreak-inarrestFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Serial thief caught on camera breaking into cars in Northeast and Northwest Fresno
Israeli tourists latest victims in series of car burglaries
Man arrested in Southern California, possibly linked to the murder of Fresno native
Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
More burglary
Top Stories
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Two people found shot in Tulare Co; Highway closure for investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
'No, no, no!' Utah student killed by ex-boyfriend was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
More News