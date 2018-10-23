21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County

Fresno Police arrested two members of a major pizza burglary crime ring but they're still searching for two other suspects.Officers say the thieves hit 21 businesses in the Valley in the course of 17 days.In each case, the thieves would break in the early morning hours.They were after safes.So far, they have stolen at least $45,000.From Northeast to Southwest Fresno, from Madera to Chowchilla, police and store owners have had sleepless nights."During one of our stakeouts, there was actually a sign that said safe bolted down. The business owner was inside the business, spending the night," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.Officers say in each of the 21 burglaries, the thieves either successfully stole a safe or there was an attempt.The spree continued until October 17th, around the time officers made a random traffic stop and matched the driver to the thief seen in one of these surveillance videos."Based on the clothing description, they were able to follow up and identify two locations where they believe suspects may be," said Chief Dyer.Police have arrested two juveniles for the burglaries, but believe several more people were involved.Chief Dyer says although the crime series appears to have stopped, for now, businesses need to better secure their money."We want business owners to minimize the amount the cash they have overnight, because obviously in one of these businesses, there was $25,000, they were able to remove," said Chief Dyer.The Chief says bolting down your safe is equally important.In cases, where it was secured, the suspects weren't able to steal anything.So far, no money has been recovered.