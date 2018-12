22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her

The Caswell Sheriff’s Office just now leaving Conservators Center - where a worker was killed today by a lion. The nonprofit, according to its website, is home to more than 80 animals including lions & tigers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OtrPW88c2j — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 30, 2018

A 22-year-old recent graduate was killed when a lion escaped its enclosure in Caswell County Sunday and attacked her.It happened at the Conservators Center in Burlington The victim of the attack has been identified as Alexandra Black of New Palestine, Indiana.Officials said she was a recent graduate of Indiana University, was a college intern and had been employed at the Conservator Center for about two weeks."This is the worst day of my life," said Executive Director of the Conservators Center Mindy Stinner. "We've lost a person. We've lost an animal. We have lost the faith in ourselves a little today."Following the incident, officials with the center released a statement. It read in part:As the center's statement details, the husbandry team led by an animal keeper was carrying out a routine cleaning when one of the lions left a locked space, officials said.According to the Conservators Center, the lion entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed Black."It's very important what we do here," Stinner said. "This is the love of our lives. But we need to really look at everything and evaluate to make sure that we're okay moving forward, that everything here is going to be safe for our people and for the public and that everything here is how we need it to be."The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve Black, officials said.Black's family released the following statement regarding the incident:The Conservators Center is closed until further notice, as the investigation is ongoing.