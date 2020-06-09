child abuse

23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse

Visalia police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a child abuse case that left a one-year-old child dead.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a child abuse case that left a one-year-old child dead.

Ezequiel Ramirez, the child's father, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Fresno, police say.

The toddler's mother, Jasmine Blase, 18, was arrested on June 5, after Visalia police responded to a Motel 6 for reports of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Valley Children's Hospital with fractured bones and significant head trauma. Officials say the child was declared clinically dead by healthcare workers.

Blase and Ramirez are now both facing homicide and child abuse charges. They've been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call 559-713-4104.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliachild abusearrestcrimevisalia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Child abuse victims may be especially vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
Sanger man arrested for possessing hundreds of child porn videos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, 2 others seriously injured
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
Protesters want justice for teen killed by Fresno Police officer
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say
Woman rescued from Sequoia National Forest after becoming separated from group
Bomb threat against Clovis business unfounded, police say
3 arrested for fatal shooting of Porterville man, police searching for 2 others
Valley's Catholic churches prepare to reopen with many changes
More TOP STORIES News