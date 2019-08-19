Suspect sought in shooting death of 24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Grieving family members are asking why after a 24-year-old middle school teacher was shot and killed near a park in San Bernardino while in her car with her 5-year-old son.Police are searching for a suspect in the killing of San Bernardino resident Nancy Magana, but have little description of the shooter to go by.Magana was with her boyfriend and driving his truck with her 5-year-old son in the vehicle when they stopped near Delmann Heights Park early Saturday.Police responded to the area of 30th and Flores streets near the park around 2 a.m. Saturday.Magana was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.Family members said she was a seventh-grade math teacher at Del Vallejo Middle School.It was her first teaching job and she had just started two weeks ago."She didn't owe anything to anybody, so why? Why her? Why not somebody who did bad stuff?" said her sister, Maria Magana. "Nobody wishes anything on anybody else, but why not somebody else. Why her?"Dozens gathered at a vigil to remember Magana, saddened by her sudden murder.Magana, who played soccer while attending Cal State San Bernardino and worked as a referee, was remembered for her big heart and bright smile."We just appreciate the whole community being here for my cousin," said Felipe Magana. "We're just devastated. This shouldn't happen."Anyone with information is asked to call San Bernardino detectives at (909) 384 -5655 or (909) 384-5613.