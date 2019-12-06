26-year-old Porterville man arrested after sending lewd photos to a child

A 26-year-old man in Porterville was arrested Thursday for sending lewd photos to a child and planning to meet her for sexual acts.
A Porterville school resource officer initiated an investigation Monday into Keith Claude Russell after sexual photos were sent to a 14-year-old girl.
Authorities say Russell was also attempting to arrange to meet with the victim for sexual purposes, and used multiple social media accounts to contact the victim, which is a violation of his parole.
Russell is currently on parole for a 2012 conviction of lewd and lascivious acts against an 11-year-old female victim.
During that investigation, investigators found he contacted the victim using social media as well.
Russell was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's South County Detention Facility.
