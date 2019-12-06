26-year-old Porterville man arrested after sending lewd photos to a child

A 26-year-old man in Porterville was arrested Thursday for sending lewd photos to a child and planning to meet her for sexual acts.

A Porterville school resource officer initiated an investigation Monday into Keith Claude Russell after sexual photos were sent to a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say Russell was also attempting to arrange to meet with the victim for sexual purposes, and used multiple social media accounts to contact the victim, which is a violation of his parole.

Russell is currently on parole for a 2012 conviction of lewd and lascivious acts against an 11-year-old female victim.

During that investigation, investigators found he contacted the victim using social media as well.

Russell was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's South County Detention Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillemolestationchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno
Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
China Peak reopens Friday after receiving 8 feet of snow
Show More
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
More TOP STORIES News