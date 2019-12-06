26-year-old Porterville man arrested after sending lewd photos to a child

A 26-year-old man in Porterville was arrested Thursday for sending lewd photos to a child and planning to meet her for sexual acts.A Porterville school resource officer initiated an investigation Monday into Keith Claude Russell after sexual photos were sent to a 14-year-old girl.Authorities say Russell was also attempting to arrange to meet with the victim for sexual purposes, and used multiple social media accounts to contact the victim, which is a violation of his parole.Russell is currently on parole for a 2012 conviction of lewd and lascivious acts against an 11-year-old female victim.During that investigation, investigators found he contacted the victim using social media as well.Russell was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's South County Detention Facility.