Woman dropped off at hospital suffering from gunshot wound following gas station shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at the hospital following a shooting at an Arco gas station in West Central Fresno.

Fresno Police responded to Community Regional Medical Center just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after the woman was dropped off.

She was shot once in her upper body and is expected to survive.

Officers eventually learned the shooting occurred at an Arco station at Clinton and Marks avenues.

There, they found a crime scene with shell casings, a live round and some blood.

Detectives canvassed the area for evidence and reviewed surveillance video.

It was determined the shooting followed an argument between the victim and another person.

There is no suspect description at this time.

