2,700 PG&E customers lose power after car crashes into pole

Closer look at the power pole the driver hit. It’s being suspended by the wires. Crews with PG&E say the won’t have electricity restored to about 250 people until about noon. pic.twitter.com/WzeMqVYIq2 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 22, 2018

An early morning car crash pushes back Thanksgiving plans for hundreds families in Southeast Fresno.246 PG&E customers are without power.The car crashed into a power pole near Willow and Platt around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morningThe vehicle was traveling northbound when it struck, shearing off the base.The pole was still connected to the power lines and was leaning to the side until PG&E could come and make repairs.At one point, more than 2,700 customers were affected.But that number is now down to just over 200.Fresno Police say the man behind the wheel was at fault.