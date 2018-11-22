POWER OUTAGE

2,700 PG&E customers lose power after car crashes into pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An early morning car crash pushes back Thanksgiving plans for hundreds families in Southeast Fresno.

246 PG&E customers are without power.

The car crashed into a power pole near Willow and Platt around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it struck, shearing off the base.

The pole was still connected to the power lines and was leaning to the side until PG&E could come and make repairs.


At one point, more than 2,700 customers were affected.

But that number is now down to just over 200.

Fresno Police say the man behind the wheel was at fault.
