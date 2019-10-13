fresno county

29-year-old man drowns swimming in Millerton Lake, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old man has died from drowning in Millerton Lake, according to state parks rangers.

Authorities were called to the lake at around 4:30 p.m. They say the man was fishing with his family when he attempted to swim about 100 yards to an unknown island from Hills Beach and went underwater.

A lifeguard recovered the man from the water 45 minutes later. First responders performed CPR onshore; however, the man died at the scene.

"We just need the public to know when they come out to the park it is an 80-degree day, it's a nice day in the San Joaquin Valley and the dangers of swimming in an unguarded area are just as prevalent now as they are in the summertime," said supervising ranger, Steve Barber.

The Madera County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

