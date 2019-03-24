Crime & Safety

2nd Parkland high school student dies of apparent suicide

EMBED <>More Videos

This latest tragedy for the Parkland community comes just days after a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School took her own life.

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida -- For the second time in about a week, a Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in an apparent suicide.

Police in Coral Springs say the body of a student was found at a Florida home Saturday night.

The discovery comes just days after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello took her own life, according to her mother.

RELATED: Parkland shooting survivor, Sydney Aiello, dead in apparent suicide

Aiello survived the February 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 and injured 50 others.

Police did not say whether the latest victim attended classes at the high school when the shooting occurred.

The student's name has not been released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridaschool shootingfloridahigh schoolchild deathsuicideparkland school shootingstudents
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Deadly Sunday stabbing at central Fresno apartment complex
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Valley man helps veterans receive special proclamation
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after hit-and-run crash
Suspected DUI driver leads Madera police on high-speed chase
Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera
Cancer survivors take part in workshops to celebrate the 'Art of Life'
More TOP STORIES News