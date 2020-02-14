3-day World Ag Expo wraps up

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo just wrapped up its three-day run in Tulare.The massive expo hosts attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.By all accounts, this was a great week for the show, as the weather cooperated.From fresh ribeyes off the grill to the latest and greatest in farming technology, vendors at the World Ag Expo continued to offer innovative ways to keep farmers ahead of the curve."Obviously in California we got rising labor costs, insurance is going up, just costs of having employees are going up, so guys are looking to consolidate and guys are looking to reduce workload," said Josh Lee of Dinuba's Packline Technologies Inc.The ABB could be the perfect solution for many growers looking to trim spending and keeps costs low. Packline Tech came up with a fully automated arm with attached conveyer a couple of years ago.The robot can sort just about any fruit or vegetable before it gets boxed and palletized and ready for market.The Bravo 1 received a top 10 mention for new products in 2020.The heavy piece of machinery can eliminate several hours of manpower with just the flick of a switch.The company behind the machine - S&S Metal Fabrication - works to make harvesting easier on the farmer.While artificial intelligence is finding a foothold in the competitive market, the Stout is designed to cultivate and eliminate weeds."What we need to do is prepare the next generation of people in agriculture to serve support operate and maintain this stuff. We're giving them opportunities to work with AI to work with robotics," said Chris Laudando of Stout Ag Tech.Attendance figures are still a couple of days away but officials expect those numbers to be somewhere around 100,000 visitors