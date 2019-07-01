3 deputies injured after Kings County SWAT standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Kings County sheriff's deputies suffered injuries when the SWAT team arrested a domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself inside a home for hours Saturday night.

A victim left the Armona house on Christopher Street near Cornelia by the time deputies got there just before 7 p.m., but the suspect refused to come out, so deputies surrounded the home and the standoff lasted about three hours.

Investigators say 36-year-old Timothy Jerel Wilson came out just before SWAT officers broke in, but he resisted arrest and hurt three deputies trying to take him into custody.

He's now booked for domestic violence, terrorist threats, and resisting arrest.
