fire

3 firefighters, 3 officers hospitalized after battling fire burning hazardous materials

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three firefighters and three police officers in Northern California are in the hospital after sustaining injuries in a hazmat-related fire.

Officials say crews were battling a house fire Saturday in Fairfield when firefighters learned 200 pounds of lithium-ion batteries were in the garage.

Those batteries released fluoride gas when exposed to the fire and water.

"If people are experiencing any symptoms such as itchy throat, itchy skin, shortness of breath, and they were around this fire, exposed to this fire..they should immediately go to their nearest emergency room," said Sgt. Matt Bloesch.

Residents in the neighborhood were ordered to shelter-in-place during the firefight and hazmat situation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
california northernhazmatfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News