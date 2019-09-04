3 firefighters injured after fire engine flips on rural Tulare County road: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three CAL FIRE firefighters were injured after the engine they were riding in flipped on a rural Tulare County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Avenue 56 and Road 240 south of Porterville.CAL FIRE says the driver of the truck lost control causing the vehicle to flip multiple times, injuring three firefighters.Fire officials say the driver sustained major injuries but the condition of the other two firefighters is unknown.CAL FIRE says the crew of four firefighters are based out of San Diego and were heading home from fighting the Creek Fire when the crash happened.