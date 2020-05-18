Health & Fitness

Texas church cancels Masses after 3 members test positive for COVID-19

Masses at a Texas church have been cancelled after 3 of its members tested positive for coronavirus.
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston church has closed its doors after three members tested positive for COVID-19 since it reopened May 2.

Holy Ghost Church of Galveston-Houston shared a statement on their website that the members were asymptomatic but one of them had been active in public Masses at the church since its reopening.

The church is urging that any members who attended mass since the reopening should monitor their health for any symptoms or to get tested for the coronavirus.

According to the church, they have notified the City of Houston's Health Department about the situation.

Masses at the church have been cancelled until further notice.
