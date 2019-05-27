Log ride crashes, injures family of 3 at California amusement park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say three members of a family were injured, one critically, when they were ejected from the log ride at a Southern California amusement park.

Fire officials say the ride malfunctioned and one of the log-shaped vessels overturned Saturday at Castle Park in Riverside.

Officials say riders were thrown from the vessel and trapped in the water.

Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta says a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. A man and 10-year-old boy were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Guzzetta says a pump apparently malfunctioned, preventing the flow of water onto the track. He says when the log descended from one of the falls, there wasn't enough water to slow it down and it crashed.

The log ride is closed during an investigation but Castle Park will remain open through the weekend.
