rollover crash

3 women injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three women were hospitalized after a rollover crash in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Belmont.

California Highway Patrol officers say the vehicle was traveling at high speed when the car drifted toward the center divider.

The driver over-corrected and skidded on the right shoulder, officials say. The car went up an embankment and rolled over, crashing into a light pole.

All three women were wearing seat belts and taken to a nearby hospital with cuts and complaints of pain.

No other vehicles were involved.

Southbound 99 was closed for about 45 minutes.
