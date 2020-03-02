3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on DUI crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested for driving under the influence after he hit another car head-on in Fresno County Sunday evening.It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection on California and Cornelia Avenues.California Highway Patrol officers say 56-year-old Sixto Lopez was headed east on California Avenue when he drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming Chevrolet.Officers say Lopez suffered major non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Three people were inside the Chevy, including a 13-year-old and 17-year-old boys. The teens suffered minor injuries and were also taken to CRMC. The driver, 44-year-old Kenda Gutierrez, was not injured.Lopez was arrested for DUI and booked into the Fresno County jail.