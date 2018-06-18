U.S. & WORLD

3 killed, 300 injured after 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

Three people are dead after a strong earthquake struck Monday morning in Japan. (KFSN)

Three people are dead after a strong earthquake struck Monday morning in Japan.

The 6.1 magnitude quake killed a nine-year-old girl and two men in their 80's. Authorities also said more than 300 people are being treated at hospitals.

The earthquake temporarily knocked out power to some customers near the city of Osaka-- including a busy train station. Commuters had to walk in dark tunnels to get to their next stop. Trains are back running at this time.

Officials said the quake also toppled concrete walls and shut off some water supplies.
