Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

DUNCAN, Oklahoma -- Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."



Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

RELATED:

Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot in El Paso
El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

El Paso Walmart shooting victims: What we know about those killed, injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomashootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
One person dead after crash involving tanker truck near Coalinga
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
Show More
How this red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Niners improve to 9-1, Keesean Johnson fumbles in return to the Bay Area
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
More TOP STORIES News