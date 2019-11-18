Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves 3 dead: Police chief

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.
Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.
A dispatcher told The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."
Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.
