3 men arrested for firing several shots along Highway 99 in Fresno

Three men are in custody after reports of several shots being fired along Highway 99 in Fresno.The first report happened at around 9:30 Thursday morning near Shaw and Highway 99. As the truck was heading south through Fresno, a witness said more shots were fired in the air near Ashlan.Fresno police, with help from the Highway Patrol, to stop the blue truck near the Highway 180 transition. The arrest caused delays on the roadway.Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the shootings.