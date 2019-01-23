3 men rob West Fresno Deli Delicious at gunpoint

Fresno police are searching for three men who robbed a Deli Delicious sandwich shop in Northwest Fresno Wednesday night.Three masked men walked into the business on Clinton and Brawley just before 7 p.m.Officers say one of those men had a gun and pointed it at employees as he demanded cash from the registers and the tip jar.All three suspects then took off running from the store.No one was injured in the armed robbery.It's not yet known how much cash the thieves took off with.