FRESNO

3 people arrested after Fresno Police find stolen guns in their car

EMBED </>More Videos

Three suspects are in custody after police pulled them over and recovered two stolen handguns in their vehicle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three suspects are in custody after police pulled them over and recovered two stolen handguns in their vehicle.

Anthony Skinner, 35, Treyvon Williams, 24, and David Goss, 25, are in the Fresno County Jail on a number of felony charges. Officers stopped their car Monday night at around 11 in the area of Bullard and Marty.

Police found a handgun within arm's reach of one of the passengers and quickly secured him. Officers found another firearm on the other passenger.

Investigators are now looking to see if the suspects are connected to a shooting in the same area last Monday. No one was injured in that shooting, but a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsfresnoarrestFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News