3 people arrested after Fresno Police find stolen guns in their car

Three suspects are in custody after police pulled them over and recovered two stolen handguns in their vehicle.Anthony Skinner, 35, Treyvon Williams, 24, and David Goss, 25, are in the Fresno County Jail on a number of felony charges. Officers stopped their car Monday night at around 11 in the area of Bullard and Marty.Police found a handgun within arm's reach of one of the passengers and quickly secured him. Officers found another firearm on the other passenger.Investigators are now looking to see if the suspects are connected to a shooting in the same area last Monday. No one was injured in that shooting, but a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire.